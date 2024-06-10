Late fire captain receives OAM after half a century of service

As far as emergencies go there wasn't much Paul Carter didn't encounter in his 52 years in NSW Fire & Rescue.
However, aside from all the danger that goes into working as a firefighter, Mr Carter always ensured his crew returned home to their families safely.
It's why his crew loved him so much.
After a battle with cancer, Mr Carter died in February - four years after health issues forced his retirement from fire and rescue in 2020.
His 50-plus years with the firies puts him among the longest serving firefighters in the state.
During his tenure he filled the roles of engine keeper and deputy captain before promotion to captain in 1993.
Two years into his career at Lithgow West Fire Station, he attended the Bracey Department Store fire in 1970 - when firies battled a raging inferno and a snowstorm in the town's main street. A store employee died in the fire.
Mr Carter has received a medal in the Order of Australia (OAM) for his service to the community through emergency response organisations.
In 2018, he celebrated 50 years - 27 as captain - of the Lithgow West Station. Top officials from NSW Fire & Rescue gathered for a surprise party organised by his crew.
Alongside anecdotes about rescuing dogs down drains and wrangling bulls in paddocks, colleagues remembered his tireless dedication to the firefighter occupation.
He attended the Lithgow and Blue Mountains bushfires, the Workmen's Club fire in 1999 and the Lithgow snowstorm in 2014.
Outside these major emergencies he was remembered as a man who would help in any way he could.
"Paul is known for his absolute commitment to his family, his crew here and the Lithgow community," former Fire & Rescue Commissioner Paul Baxter said at the time.
"Also for putting the welfare of others first. He goes out of his way to ensure all is safe and looked after."
Upon his 50 year celebration, Mr Carter also remembered his wife Berneice, who also gave more than 50 years to the fire department. She died in 2016.
Outside of his work as firefighter, Mr Carter was a founding member the Lithgow Volunteer Rescue Association in 1981, where he volunteered for five years.
Enlisted to perform general land rescues including car accidents, bush searches and animal rescues - it still serves the community today.
