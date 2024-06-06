Beloved Portland Colts player could be memorialised in naming of refurbished grandstand

A humble icon of Portland was officially opened to the public recently, marking the end of a refurbishment to bring new life to Kremer Park Grandstand that began in 2022.
$363,584.00 in grant funding from the state government was used for the restoration which was completed at the beginning of July. Restoration works have included replacing the structure's rotten timber components, re-cladding, repainting and stormwater upgrades as well as lighting and security upgrades.
The historic grandstand, built in the first half of the 20th century, required significant restoration works due to damage from the elements over time.
The Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said the grandstand will be a valuable asset for the community.
"Facilities like this are the beating heart of our local sporting communities giving people a place to come together to train, play and boost community spirit," Minister Moriarty said.
"This grandstand has been part of Portland's history since the first half of last century and I look forward to seeing future generations create their own memories here."
"This grandstand is an absolute win for the Portland community. Standing here today with the Portland Colts, it is clear to me that the grandstand plays a crucial role in the local sporting community, and I can't wait to see them enjoy it," Lithgow City Council's Mayor, Maree Statham said.
Mayor Statham also took the opportunity to highlight the proposal to rename the grandstand the Gary "Snag" Taylor Grandstand which was recently put forward for community consultation. Gary Taylor was a well-respected player, coach, sponsor, and supporter of the Portland Colts. "Gary was an incredible role model for many of the footballers in Portland, and it would be a fitting tribute to honour him by naming the Grandstand after him," Cr Statham said.
Members of the public can comment on the name change at The Councils website: www.ourplaceourfuture.lithgow.com
Submissions will be accepted from Saturday 1st June until Sunday 30th June.
