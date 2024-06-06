Beloved Portland Colts player could be memorialised in naming of refurbished grandstand

Mayor Statham also took the opportunity to highlight the proposal to rename the grandstand the Gary "Snag" Taylor Grandstand which was recently put forward for community consultation. Gary Taylor was a well-respected player, coach, sponsor, and supporter of the Portland Colts. "Gary was an incredible role model for many of the footballers in Portland, and it would be a fitting tribute to honour him by naming the Grandstand after him," Cr Statham said.