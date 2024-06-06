The Saint: We don't really need to be tatty

The Thirlmere Rail Museum is the proud custodian of this giant veteran and from Saturday to Monday will be doing runs of varying duration from Bathurst to Orange and Wimbledon. It's scheduled through Lithgow at 2.40pm today, Friday, and Tarana at 3.45pm. Return times back our way next week are not known at time of writing. So, if you're a fan of smoke, cinders and a lot of noise get those cameras ready.

