Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Forget a new Great Western Highway study and just build the tunnel, Toole says

MW
By Matt Watson
June 5 2024 - 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW assessment of the Great Western Highway is in the works, but state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says the answer is already obvious.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.