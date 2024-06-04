Wollemi National Park's Glow Worm Tunnel opens after $4.15 million upgrade

Wollemi National Park's favourite resident glow-worms are now more accessible than ever because of recent upgrades to the historic railway tunnel where they live.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Blue Mountains have invested months into improving access to the Glow Worm Tunnel and surrounding areas.
The improvements included upgraded walking tracks and paths, drainage, parking facilities and preservation efforts.
Bathurst MP Paul Toole praised the $4.15 million upgrade in a Facebook post on June 1, 2024.
"The Glow Worm Tunnel Precinct is [now] open with new parking and amenities plus a refurbished walking track making it easier for visitors to experience the tunnel and beautiful surrounds," Mr Toole said.
"It's [now] an easy walk through a 120 year old railway tunnel lit by glow worms to picturesque views of the Wolgan Valley."
The new path was developed in consideration to protect the cultural and historic heritage of the tunnel and minimise the impact on the glow-worm population.
The exit area where visitors gather to take photos also received an upgrade that reinstated the surface area that collapsed due to flooding in 2021 and 2022.
During the initial stages of the upgrades in January 2023, Director of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Blue Mountains Branch David Crust said the developments will support regional tourism and benefit the 50,000 visitors who travel to the Newnes Plateau each year.
"Visitors love to view the thousands of glow worms in the historic railway tunnel," he said.
"But walking inside is difficult as the surface is eroding, very uneven and can be wet and slippery."
