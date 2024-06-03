Lithgow shines bright at the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards

Exceptional business across the central tablelands gathered for the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards in Bathurst on Friday, May 31.
Lithgow was proudly represented by Westfund Health Insurance, Tablelands Sports and Spinal Physiotherapy and Zig Zag Railway during the celebrations.
With Tablelands Sports and Spinal Physiotherapy awarded Excellence in Small Business and Westfund Health Insurance awarded Excellence in Business and Western NSW's 2024 Business of the Year. Zig Zag Railway earned the coveted Outstanding Visitor Experience gong.
Regional Director of Business NSW Western Division, Vicki Seccombe said the business awards are all about celebrating and showcasing the diverse array of talent in Western NSW's business community.
"This year's winners should feel incredibly proud to be named as the region's leading businesses and leaders for 2024," she said.
"We continue to see tough trading conditions for many businesses over the past few years, so these awards are a wonderful opportunity to shine a spotlight on our amazing group of finalists from right across the region."
Westfund Health Insurance is a not-for-profit health fund that was praised by the judges for its work in tackling healthcare challenges, providing accessible services and showing a strong dedication to enhancing the health and wellbeing of its members and communities.
Ms Seccombe said Westfund Health Insurance's win showcased the incredible strength, longevity and innovation that is alive in Western NSW.
"Our regional economy thrives because of businesses like Westfund, who are focussed on sustainable growth and a commitment to maintaining a physical presence across the regions."
In 2023, Orange and the Central West region dominated the awards but 2024 saw winners from across NSW including Nyngan, Lithgow, Orange, Bathurst, Mudgee and Dubbo, Ms Seccombe said.
Lithgow was also represented at the awards by Tablelands Sports and Spinal Physiotherapy.
The director Sally Webb said it was exciting to have been awarded the Excellence in Small Business.
"It is a reflection of the effort everyone has put in," she said.
"We strive to provide a high-level healthcare service to the people of Lithgow and surrounding rural regions."
Ms Webb also acknowledged that the clients and staff are what help make the practice so fabulous.
"Our clients regularly let us know how much they appreciate us and the care they receive."
"This appreciation is the biggest thing that keeps our Tablelands Team all energised and getting out there to help more people."
Winners of the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards, will now represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in October.
"Based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well at the State Business Awards," Ms Seccombe said
2024 Western NSW Business Award Winners
