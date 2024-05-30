Colin Lane and David Hobson to entertain Lithgow with In Tails show

Comedian David Hobson and opera singer Colin Lane are bringing their In Tails tour to Lithgow Workies Club on Sunday, June 23.
The long-term friends have curated a show where they trade their creative backgrounds in a unique and hilarious experiment that promises to enthral and entertain.
David Hobson, tenor and composer, is one of Australia's best-known Opera performers with a repertoire that spans all styles from Baroque through to Pop, and award-winning performances with Opera Australia.
Whilst, Colin Lane, is best known as the Lano from Australia's comedy duo, Lano and Woodley, and has also appeared in Don's Party for the Melbourne Theatre Company and the Sydney Theatre Company.
The performance was first launched in 2016/17 with a selection of shows at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Festival of Voices - Theatre Royal Hobart, Albury Entertainment Centre, Spiegeltent Hobart and Capital Theatre Bendigo.
The duo have been touring Australia since April 2024, and will continue through to September after receiving great responses from the audiences.
Tickets can be purchased for the matinee show for $55 at Lithgow Workies Club's reception.
