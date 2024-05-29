Search is on for Lithgow lotto winners after syndicate shares in $13 million win

Your life could be forever changed, and you don't yet know it.
Lithgow residents are being urged to check their lotto tickets after 15 members of a local lottery syndicate won $13.3 million in last night's draw, Tuesday May 28. The tickets were purchased at at Top End Newsagency on Main Street.
The 15 players were part of a store syndicate, called Kingdom Cash, which held one of the three division one winning entries nationally. The syndicate's System entry also scored division three seven times, bolstering the group's total win to $13,360,011. Each of the 15 syndicate members won a share worth $890,667.
Top End Newsagency owners Vinh Huynh and Dien Nguyen said they couldn't hide their delight that another huge win had landed in their outlet. The last time the newsagent sold a division one winning entry was in 2018, which was a $35 million Oz Lotto prize.
"So this is the second time our store has sold an Oz Lotto division one winning ticket," Mr Huynh said.
"It's the nicest surprise ever. Our group of winners will definitely be overwhelmed with surprise, joy and happiness. We can't wait to share the joy with them, congratulate and guide them to claim their prizes.
"Congratulations to all winners. There will be 15 families who just got a nice little bonus. It's time to party."
The winning numbers in Oz Lotto draw 1580 on Tuesday, May 28 were 10, 15, 29, 31, 42, 5 and 13, while the supplementary numbers were 17, 40 and 39.
The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said some syndicate members held unregistered entries and might have yet to discover their winning news.
"Some of these division one winning syndicate members may have already begun celebrating their good fortune knowing their bank account is about to be boosted by almost $900,000," he said.
"While we'll be reaching out to those winners who registered their ticket to a player card or online account, there are still some unregistered syndicate members who may have yet to discover their good news."
