Beloved cop who brought 'very dangerous felons' to heel receives top honour

THE "tireless effort" of a long-serving police officer has been recognised with one of Chifley Police District's most special honours, the Paul Quinn Award.
The award is named after Sergeant Paul Quinn, who was fatally wounded in the line of duty at Perthville on March 30, 1986.
Each year, the award is presented to an outstanding officer as part of the Chifley Police District awards.
This year's recipient is Senior Constable Lisa Anderson, an officer who has been serving communities in the Central West for almost 25 years.
For the last three years, she has been the Children Protection Registry (CPR) officer for the police district.
In her role, she is responsible for monitoring people on the registry, primarily to ensure they do not re-offend.
In announcing her as the recipient, Inspector David Abercrombie spoke of Sen Const Anderson's "tireless effort as the CPR officer" and said her dedication to the role could not be faulted.
"Sen Const Anderson has the admiration from her leaders and co-workers alike," he said.
"Her energy and commitment in which she attends to this very demanding and vital role is to be commended.
"Sen Const Anderson's efforts and leadership have not only mitigated critical risks to the community and the NSW Police Force, but they have also brought to heel a number of very dangerous felons."
The recipient of the Paul Quinn Award was kept a secret and no one was more surprised by the reveal than Sen Const Anderson herself.
Speaking to the Western Advocate after the ceremony, she said she was honoured by the recognition.
"I can't believe it," she said.
"All I can say is I'm very honoured and I do love my job."
Sen Const Anderson started her policing career in Bathurst in December, 1999.
Her career then took her to Orange, Lithgow, and then Wallerawang, where she was a lock-up keeper, before returning to Bathurst as a general duties officer.
She became a CPR officer when the role was introduced three years ago, and while it can be tough, it's also very fulfilling.
"It's a rewarding job and I love it," she said.
"It's very challenging, rewarding, and it's important."
While Sgt Quinn died long before Sen Const Anderson became a police officer, she knows his legacy and how significant it is to be the recipient of an award that bears his name.
"There have been a lot of previous winners that I very much look up to," she said.
"I love my job and I will keep fighting the good fight."
Sen Const Anderson was one of a number of officers and civilians to be recognised at the police awards ceremony on May 22, 2024.
The awards recognised both long service and excellent contributions to the police force.
Superintendent Bob Noble, the Commander of Chifley Police District, said police officers often don't like the fuss that comes with awards, but it's nice to pause and reflect on their contributions.
"That's critically important, because we should take pause to think about what it means to be a police officer, to be in service to the community, and to be in service to one another, which is the best thing about being a police officer - the camaraderie, the togetherness," he said.
"It's times like this when that's much more apparent."
He said Bathurst and other communities in the district should be proud of the people who serve in the local police force.
The following people were recognised with awards at the ceremony:
