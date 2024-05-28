Lithgow's under 6s enjoy their introduction to rugby league

WAS a footy star of the future running around in under 6s league tag on the weekend?
Bathurst Panthers and Lithgow juniors came together for their league tag game on Saturday, continuing to learn the ropes of rugby league and get active.
Panthers coach Jamie Moore said it's great to see young players picking up skills and enjoying themselves as they get used to the rules of the game.
"It's run as a tag competition. They do that for the first season and a half and then halfway through under 7s they begin tackling," he said.
"The competition is going along really well. We've got a couple of teams at Panthers and St Pat's, Eglinton, Lithgow and Oberon.
"It's a great way for them to get into the game. They spend around 12 weeks travelling around playing games. While it's not the longest season it's enough to get them interested in it."
