Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Lithgow's under 6s enjoy their introduction to rugby league

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 28 2024 - 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WAS a footy star of the future running around in under 6s league tag on the weekend?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.