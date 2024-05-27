PMP star full of praise for 'benchmark of the competition' following win

RESULT: Defeated Nyngan 42-18
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "We made it hard for ourselves in the first half. We would score then they got back two or three short kick-offs and they would hit back.
"We said in the sheds that if we make mistakes we need to make sure we defend our mistakes and in the second half we kept them scoreless and ran away with it.
"'Smedey' (Jacob Smede) had a massive game and Niko (Sovatabua). Fio (Faingaa) and Jake (Porter) played really well.
"Hopefully we can take that second-half performance into next weekend against Orange CYMS."
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 22-12
JACK BUCHANAN SAYS: "It's really tough when you play Sundays and have to rock up to training on Tuesdays. We've got boys who are sore but you've got things to work on so it's a really fine line.
"You got to train hard to get something out of it. We made it a tougher assignment than we would have liked. You've got to win ugly sometimes.
"Big credit to our back five, they're taking those early carries coming off our lines. The amount of work they do to allow us forwards to get a spell is really good."
RESULT: Defeated Lithgow 34-22
CHRIS OSBORNE SAYS: "We got out to an early lead and probably relaxed a bit.
"I thought that Lithgow were quite good though. Eli Morris goes quite good.
"We were up 22-4 before they scored right at half-time. We put a few on and then they scored a few near the end.
"There's heaps to work on from that game. We're still working our way into things. We want to try a few things at training to get ourselves where we want to be."
RESULT: Defeated Wellington 54-24
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "In the first 20 minutes weren't too good but in the last 20 minutes of the first half I think we went 10 sets in a row where we poked our noses and played how we wanted to play which was kick early and chase hard.
"Coming straight out of half-time we did the same and then with a few injuries and other things we didn't finish things off.
"But we are pretty happy."
RESULT: Defeated Macquarie Raiders 34-18
CAMERON GREENHALGH SAYS: "Our completions aren't where they should be at the moment and it's something that we need to be better at.
"When we do complete, we can out some good set together and we are looking at improving each week."
RESULT: Defeated Bathurst Panthers 42-26
CLAY PRIEST SAYS: "They're the benchmark of the competition at the moment so to knock them off their perch is pleasing.
"We let a few too many tries in at the back end but that's footy and we'll learn from that. Big Zac Saddler is huge for us, rolling forward. It's easy for me to play off the back of him, or vice versa.
"You want to have that sort of confidence [that we can set the standard]. As a coach that's the level and the standard I want from our side.
"Anyone can win on the day though and there's quality outfits across the park in this competition. We'll let the media do the talking and we'll just worry about ourselves."
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 42-26
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "You just can't defend for 30 minutes in the first half, and credit to them because they just kept coming.
"They're a big, physical and mobile side. You can't start like that if you want to be competitive with them.
"I'm still very proud of the effort we showed. We've gone through a lot of adversity this year and the boys continue to turn up.
"As much as it's a tough pill to swallow it's a loss that does more good than harm."
RESULT: Defeated by Forbes 34-18
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "We were not good enough in the second half.
"There will be plenty to work on this week leading into Panthers."
RESULT: Defeated by Orange CYMS 22-12
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "Local derby, CYMS are going well and we had our chances to win that game. But too many errors and penalties on our part got them a lead at half-time. We take that part of the game away and I thought it was pretty even.
"We have to keep working hard and bring that effort. Things turn if you continue to bring the effort and the results will come.
"CYMS are going to be there at the end of the year no doubt. They've got a really good pack, good halves and good outside backs."
RESULT: Defeated by Bathurst St Pat's 34-22
PETER MORRIS SAYS: "They never gave in and I don't think we are that far away. When we get a share of possession, we are very competitive."
"We play in patches...we need to play for 80 minutes. At times our defence should have been better.....definitely missed Trav Dukes."
Riley Dukes with his carries and his defence was awesome."
RESULT: Defeated by Parkes 42-18
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "I thought we started well and were in it for most of the game but a few crucial errors cost us, especially against a big, strong forward pack like Parkes had.
"They capitalised on it and were pretty hard to stop near our line.
"I'm still proud of our team. All I can ask of them is to improve each week and we did that with some small goals we set ourselves. It's just the little errors we need to get out of our game."
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 54-24
MASON WILLIAMS* SAYS: "We talked about it a lot during the week about starting fast, we've been a bit slow over the last two weeks leading into today.
"I thought we did that but the good teams know how to maintain that so we just have to work on that."
*Justin Toomey-White unavailable
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.