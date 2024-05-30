The Saint: New life in market day program

SO Winter for 2024 arrives tomorrow but with the glorious late Autumn experience of the past couple of weeks you could be forgiven for hoping that this would be the new norm in the era of climate change. Warm sunny days were unseasonably suited to outdoor activities until the late afternoon chill and freezing nights jolted us back into reality. Alas, if the consistent forecasts are correct we'll be getting soaked by the time this edition hits the streets and those daytime temperatures will be back to what we normally expect. Such is life in the mountains. And in case you were going to ask, the shortest day (aka the winter solstice) is now just three weeks away.