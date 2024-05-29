How a Kandos league family brought generational skill to Lithgow Workies

Unable to form a first class rugby league team at Kandos through lack of numbers, seven Kandos players have formed important cogs in the Lithgow Workmen's Club's Wolves premiership hopes.
Three of the players' names stand out as historic rugby league family names from Kandos and Rylstone - Large, Reddish and Aylott - their families having many decades of association with the game in Kandos - and in the case of the Larges - 80 years of unbroken service to Kandos rugby league.
Lachlan Large, an enthusiastic worker in the Wolves' pack, is the longest-serving of the seven, having come through the lower grades at Lithgow to cement a spot in the top team.
His cousins Kevin and Tommy are now also permanent fixtures in the Wolves first grade side, and all seven of the current players have gone down the Lithgow juniors' paths to the first division club.
Lachlan, Kevin, Tommy and Aaron are the sons of Garry and Chris Large who played at Kandos in the 1980s and '90s following in the footsteps of their own father James and, from the 1930s James' father Jim.
They are also, by design or coincidence, all electricians and happy to reside and work out of their home town precinct, even allowing the need to travel the 100 kilometres to Lithgow for training and playing.
Aaron Large, the youngest of the Large family, is a regular selection in the under-18 side, alongside his Kandos High School friend Matt Brown.
Ky Reddish, 17, also is honing his football skills in the under-18s, his rugby league DNA rich from multiple historical family members also, including his father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Their teammate Dane Aylott, a second cousin to the Large contingent, has history around his family name, both his father Tim and uncle Andrew former top team players at Kandos.
Eric Mahony, President of the Workies Wolves senior club said having the Kandos players means more than just additional men on the field.
"I think for us as a club the thing we love about the Kandos players that have come to us they what they do on the field is really important but what they do off the field is equally as important," he said.
"They bring a really good culture to the club. It's all about supporting each other and supporting our young people as they're coming up because we've got a very young squad and so we really appreciate people like Kevin and Lochy in the forwards, you know, giving those young players support.
"There's clearly a really strong culture that comes out of the Kandos Club that we love and it's about doing the right thing on and off the field and so they're really important in that as part of our club so we're very grateful..."
Last year in the short Midwest Community Cup competition conducted at the conclusion of Group 10's premiership season, five of the group - Lachie, Kevin, Tommy and Aaron Large and Ky Reddish - were fortunate to represent their home Kandos team, highly performed in the short season but beaten in the grand final by Blackheath.
All the enthusiastic young men travel together to Lithgow for training and playing, all mates with similar football history, happy to be representing their town and playing football.
Lithgow Workies Club is pleased to have these sons of Kandos regularly turning out for them, holding them with the highest regard as fine young men and footballers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.