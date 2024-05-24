Lithgow man alleged to have secretly filmed sex acts arrested in sting

A Lithgow man alleged to have secretly recorded other adults in intimate acts has been arrested as part of a major sexual abuse and exploitation of children sting.
The 26-year-old was arrested on Thursday following an interstate referral linked with Strike Force Trawler, which is an ongoing investigation by Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices.
Officers from the Chifley Police District and the Australian Federal Police assisted with the execution of the search warrant.
Police say they located and seized electronics and a hidden video camera during the search of the man's home on May 23.
It's alleged the man was in possession of child abuse material.
He was taken to Lithgow Police Station and charged with seven offences. He was refused bail and appeared in Lithgow Local Court.
In addition to the child exploitation material offences, police will allege in court the man was using a video camera to secretly record other adults in intimate acts.
Investigations under Strike Force Trawler continue.
