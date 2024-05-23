Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

9 to 5 rocks Lithgow as Musical Society remembers Rae Burton

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
May 23 2024 - 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cast of 9 to 5. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
The cast of 9 to 5. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

As Lithgow Musical Society's production of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 is in full swing, members pay tribute to their beloved musical Director Rae Burton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.