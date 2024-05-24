Hundreds of residents attend 'Informative' pumped hydro town meeting

Close to 300 residents gathered earlier this week for a town meeting surrounding the proposed pumped hydro facility at Lake Lyell.
The meeting was held at the Lithgow Workmen's Club on Sunday, May 19 and featured a range of guest speakers talking about the potential impacts the project could have if it goes ahead.
Organiser, Rob White said the meeting provided information to the community based on research compiled from Energy Australia data.
"We were very objective with all of our data. Not all, but most of our data has come from Energy Australia documentation," Mr White said.
"We analysed that completely and showed people things that Energy Australia has not featured."
The meeting opened with local artist Martin Doherty singing a song he wrote about Lake Lyell.
"That was very popular [with the audience]. It was a good introduction," Mr White said.
Michael Maxwell, a resident of Rydal held a presentation on how the landscape around Mount Walker will change if the project goes ahead.
"That focused quite heavily on images we have of what it looks like now and what it will look like post-construction if it goes ahead," Mr White said.
According to Mr White, business owners shared how the project will significantly impact their operations.
"Eagle View Resort told them how they had already shelved their expansion plans they originally had," Mr White said.
"Seclusions did 70 weddings last year, and since they've been explaining to people the venue may be impacted by construction, they've only had one person gone ahead with booking."
Mr White said other items that were discussed included the proposal being the right project in the wrong place, impacts on Platypus population and the handling of indigenous artifacts.
Several politicians attended the event, including Trish Doyle, State Member for the Blue Mountains, Susan Templeman, Federal Member for Macquarie, Senator Deborah O'Neill, Stephen Lawrence, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Andrew Gee, Federal Member for Calare and Sam Farraway MLC.
Resident, Frances Chung, who attended, said she found the meeting to quite informative of the potential ramifications the project could have.
"It was an excellent meeting that explained what the community will lose if this project goes ahead," Ms Chung said.
"I'm angry that once again community has to fight for what is right and the majority of local government are not looking at the bigger picture."
According to Mr White, there are no plans for any future meetings at this stage, but the opportunity to hold more is there.
"I'll leave it open. We would do another one if we saw value in doing it," Mr White said.
Energy Australia Project Director, Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro project, Mike De Vink said the organisation declined attending the meeting, but aim to keep communication with the community surronding the proposal.
"While our executives and members of the Lake Lyell pumped hydro project team were invited to attend Sunday's town meeting as observers, we respectfully declined," Mr De Vink said.
"Energy Australia has been out in the local community talking about our proposed pumped hydro project at Lake Lyell for more than three years and remains committed to regular, open communication."
According to Mr De Vink, Energy Australia are currently conducting extensive technical and environmental studies to the project's Environmental Impact Statement.
"We're assessing a wide range of issues that may be affected by the project, such as noise, air quality, biodiversity, water resources, heritage, and socio-economic impacts," Mr De Vink said.
" The Environmental Impact Statement will be shared with the community, and they'll have the opportunity to comment on it."
Members of the community seeking information surrounding the Lake Lyell pumped hydro proposal can visit Energy Australia's website or their headquarters in Main Street.
"Our website at www.lakelyellpumpedhydro.com.au contains key project data and concept design drawings. These provide the community with a high level of technical detail, particularly given the early stage of the project," Mr De Vink said.
"We invite the community to visit our Project HQ at 124 Main Street, Lithgow, open Monday to Friday. Here, they can learn more about the project and share their thoughts."
The project is still in feasibility stage, with a decision as to whether it will go ahead set to be made in late 2025.
The Lithgow Mercury have contacted Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee and State Member for the Blue Mountains Trish Doyle for comment.
