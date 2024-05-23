The Saint: Target Zero versus the environment

NOW here's a marriage made in heaven. Our very own political big spender Clive Palmer teaming up with Tucker Carlson, American TV commentator and conspiracy theorist who makes our shock jocks look like chat groups, on a six State Australian Freedom Conference talking tour next month. Joining them in this meeting of minds are Dr Melissa McCann, and another right-wing American political commentator Dinesh D'Souza. We're not sure if there's been a rush for tickets.

