The Saint: Target Zero versus the environment

FINDING a happy balance between the valued local environment and the demands of green energy is always going to be a challenge and this was never more evident than when more than 300 people gave up their Sunday afternoon at a community meeting focussed on the pumped hydro project proposed for Lake Lyell.
It was the biggest turnout on a divisive local issue since the Sydney garbage energy plan for Wang a couple of years back.
Speakers invited by the Lake Lyell lobby group dealt with issues like impact on our most popular tourist destination, the consequences for businesses like Eagle View, Spirit of the Lake and the recreation park itself, the gloomy prospects for marine dwellers like the platypus, and the revelation that hundreds of Aboriginal artefacts have already been lost in the feasibility tests.
And above all the visual impact of a structure 'the size of the Harbour Bridge' on Mt Walker.
There was a high level political presence led by Calare MP Andrew Gee, Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle and Senator Deborah O'Neil.
Also noted in the audience former Mayors Cr Stephen Lesslie and Neville Castle, and Crs Steve Ring and Cass Coleman.
If there was anyone there from Energy Australia or NSW Parliament they didn't make themselves known
As information sessions go it was a pleasing outcome. Where it goes from there is anyone's guess
STILL with energy matters and it still seems Energy Australia can't afford the power bill to light up its project headquarters in Main Street at night, adding to the gloomy streetscape created by its neighbour, the currently lifeless Seven Valleys (aka The Lithgow) Hotel. Pity about that.
SOMETHING new, or at least a re-appearance, in the CBD. When the ATM was removed last week from its alcove at the former NAB Bank it revealed a long forgotten but delightfully preserved towering door that in a past life from decades back was the main entrance to this fine old heritage building. Take a look.
NOW here's a marriage made in heaven. Our very own political big spender Clive Palmer teaming up with Tucker Carlson, American TV commentator and conspiracy theorist who makes our shock jocks look like chat groups, on a six State Australian Freedom Conference talking tour next month. Joining them in this meeting of minds are Dr Melissa McCann, and another right-wing American political commentator Dinesh D'Souza. We're not sure if there's been a rush for tickets.
NOT a good year for Matildas, captain and superstar Sam Kerr. An injury that's ruled her out of a tilt at Olympic glory in Paris. As old Ned said '..such is life ..', just before they pulled the rug out from under him.
