The Saint: Target Zero versus the environment

By The Saint
Updated May 24 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 9:46am
IT was standing room only at a community meeting over Lake Lyell pumped hydro concerns at the Workies on Sunday.
FINDING a happy balance between the valued local environment and the demands of green energy is always going to be a challenge and this was never more evident than when more than 300 people gave up their Sunday afternoon at a community meeting focussed on the pumped hydro project proposed for Lake Lyell.

