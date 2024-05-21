Laser welders: A new era in welding

From traditional welding to now, we've seen new and more efficient methods of welding arise, with the latest and most advanced being the laser welder.



In this article, we are going to discuss the new era of welding with laser welders; taking a look at how they differ from traditional welding machines while analysing the advantages and disadvantages of each.

Traditional welding machines

Looking back at traditional welders, we can get a good understanding of how these tools have improved. Traditional welders use an arc to melt the metal base and filler metal.



This results in a solid connection between the two metals when they cool. These arc welders remain popular for many and are readily available almost everywhere you go.



Having been around for so long, they've shown their worth time and time again and laid the foundation for laser welders.

Advantages of traditional welding

To help you decide if the traditional welding machine is your best option, take a look at some of its advantages:

Affordability

Traditional welders usually come at a decent price. Because they've been around for so long, there are a lot of manufacturers.



This means there are more machines to choose from, ranging from entry-level welders to industrial ones. Thus, you can pick a decent welder for a fair price.

Easy applied

People can learn to use traditional welders to do a multitude of tasks. They can be applied in many different contexts.

Easy to work

Traditional welding machines are relatively easy to navigate. Their controls are simple and often self-explanatory, and they can also be easily automated. This allows them to be used by anyone willing to learn.



Laser welding machines

For those looking for the flagship of welders, then the laser welder is sure to catch your eye.



There's no denying that the new technology makes it super efficient and extremely precise, by using light beams to melt and join metals together.



The laser beam is created by a laser source within the machine and directed to the torch (hand-held collimator) and then the metal that you're working on.



As the beam hits the metal, it melts the workpieces, which cool and join together once the beam is removed.



The laser beam is generated by a solid-state, fibre, or CO2 laser. It focuses directly on the metal, where it heats the metal to a melting point, forming a localised melted pool.



This is where the filler rod and another piece of metal will connect. As the pool begins to cool, both pieces of metal at the point will be permanently joined together.



Advantages of a laser welder

Laser welders are new and exciting, but what are their benefits in comparison to traditional welders? Here are some of the advantages of a laser welder:

Versatile

The precision and delicate touch of a laser welder means it's able to weld almost any type of metal. This makes it one of the most versatile welding machines on the market currently.

Lower-temperature inputs

The beam of the laser welder is highly concentrated, focusing on a very small area and causing it to heat. Because of this concentrated laser beam, the laser welder requires less heat input than a traditional welder to get the job done.

Faster processing time

The design of the laser welding machine is pretty much plug-in-and-play.



Its process is more cost-effective as you don't need to purchase additional materials to weld often and it has a much faster processing speed which results in more productivity.

Lower risk of thermal distortion

Welding puts a lot of thermal stress on the metal we work with. However, because laser welders use a lower heat input, they put less stress on the metal.



When used, the laser welder melts a small area of metal at a time and allows it to cool as you progress. This reduces the heat-induced stress and distortion to the metal.

High precision

We've already mentioned that somewhat, but because the laser beam is so fine and concentrated, it allows welders to perform more precise and complex welds. Giving the weld a better finish and improving the quality of the overall job.



A quick guide to using a laser welder

The process of using a laser welder may differ slightly, depending on the size and brand of it. This means you will need to pay close attention to the manufacturer's instruction manual to ensure you are using it correctly.



Here are some basic guidelines for using a laser welder:



First off, prepare your metal. This involves cleaning it well. Next, use good-quality clamps to hold the workpieces together while you weld. Adjust the beam's focal point onto your weld line using the optical gear on the torch to do so. Set the beam's power to the appropriate level for the specific metal you are working with. Test this on a similar metal, which would help you find the melting point. Follow your weld line, watching as the beam melts the metal and forms the melt pool when you see this steadily moving along the weld line. Allow the weld to cool or place it into water to complete the job.

Final thoughts

Even with the precision and efficiency laser welders offer, traditional welders are still a popular choice in most industries due to their availability.



That and laser welders are still more expensive in comparison. However, as technology continues to improve, laser welders will become the new standard, and we might see even more advanced welding methods appear.

