Joint Hoskins Lithgow Scholarship winners are excited for the future

Two ambitious students have been awarded the 2024 Hoskins Lithgow Scholarship to assist with their tertiary course of study.
The scholarship aims to encourage and enable young students in the Lithgow area to achieve their full potential by offering up to $30,000 its winners.
Awardees Zoe Walsh and Joss Arkley-Smith were recognised by the Lithgow Local Government for their enthusiastic contribution to the community, their leadership qualities, their proactive approach to learning and their academic achievement.
Ms Walsh is an outstanding member in the community, having worked as Aboriginal Education Officer and School Learning Support Officer at Cooerwull Public School. As a Wiradjuri woman she invests time in learning and sharing Wiradjuri dance, culture and language.
The scholarship will help Ms Walsh in her studies of a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) at Western Sydney University.
Ms Walsh plans to use her studies in civil engineering to influence infrastructure development in the Lithgow region to ensure proposed projects are innovative, help create jobs and protect the environment.
Mr Arkley-Smith also has strong ties in the community through his involvement in the arts and involvement throughout school.
The scholarship will go towards Mr Arkley-Smith's Bachelor's degree of Engineering in Quantum Engineering at UNSW.
Through his passions for STEM he realised the lack of STEM support there is in rural and regional areas. Mr Arkley-Smith hopes to create cheaper and more efficient technologies that can service and upgrade communications technology in rural towns.
Applications for the 2025 Hoskins Lithgow Scholarship will open on Monday 15 July 2024.
Applicants must be under the age of 26, a resident of the Lithgow Local Government Area and an Australian citizen.
Further details regarding the 2025 scholarship and the application process will soon be available on the Hoskins Lithgow Scholarship website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.