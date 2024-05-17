Strong Lithgow showing in business awards finalists list

Several Lithgow businesses will be celebrating this weekend after it was announced that they have reached the finals of the Western NSW Business Awards that will be held in Bathurst on Friday, May 31.
Among them was Lithgow's Mountain Mist Honey, owned and run by Donna Pittaway, the 'one-woman-show' has gone from strength to strength since opening more than two years ago.
"I'm absolutely on it and it's incredible to be a part of something with such other incredible businesses being named beside ours," Donna said.
"I literally am a one-woman-show. So it's just me and my kids basically, I do everything from the packing to the deliveries to the keeping of the bees and so I'm absolutely honoured and humbled to be a part of it."
Zig Zag Railway CEO Daniel Zolfel is in the running to take home the Outstanding Young Business Leader Award, in recognition of his hard work in re-invigorating the Zig Zag Railway as a must-see regional tourism destination.
Westfund, who are one of our region's leading employers are in the running for two awards. Westfund Dental Care Centre is in line for the Excellence in Innovation Award and Westfund Health Insurance in the running for the Excellence in Large Business Award.
Three local businesses have been named as finalists in the Excellence in micro business category - Mountain Mist Honey, Pretty Party People and Savage Speech Pathology.
Tablelands Sports and Spinal Physiotherapy is up for the Excellence in Small Business category.
Lithgow Council said it is excited that the Libraries are finalists in the Outstanding Community Organisation Award category, which recognises organisations that work to improve the social, cultural, and environmental wellbeing of the community though numerous programs and activities.
"All Lithgow City Council Libraries are respectful, welcoming spaces for people from all areas of the community. Library staff work hard to support the community and provide inclusive programs that appeal to all ages and abilities, so to be named as a finalist is very rewarding for our team," Library Coordinator Sharon Lewis said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.