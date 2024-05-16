Martin Doherty in his for first solo performance in three years

Blackheath Folk at the Gardners Inn in Blackheath on Wednesday, June 5 will feature Martin Doherty.
Following a successful musical career, Doherty retired to his "little piece of heaven" at Wallerawang. He has since recorded his own songs with Blackheath musician Leigh Birkett and these songs can be found on Spotify. Doherty is a regular floor performer at Blackheath Folk's monthly folk music nights at the Gardners Inn.
At Blackheath Folk on Wednesday, June 5 Doherty's repertoire will include some of his own songs, some old Irish favourites, songs with rousing chorus, perhaps even a mushy Elvis number thrown in for good measure.
He is excited about his first solo performance for three years.
Folk music and poetry at the Gardners Inn on Wednesday, June 5 will start at 7.30pm. Floor performers are very welcome. Entry is by $5 donation. Meals are available at the bistro from 5.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.