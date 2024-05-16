The Saint: Small Arms Factory Museum celebrates a milestone

ONE of Lithgow's most unique, and historically important, attractions, the Small Arms Factory Museum, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and continues to attract visitors from around the world.
But just how secure is the next decade or so for the museum and it's world class exhibits?
Over the years there have been on and off reports of threats to the museum's occupancy of a former Small Arms Factory office block on a site now owned by French corporation, Thales.
As we hear it the museum had an agreement to purchase the property for a token amount but plans apparently changed.
For the sake of Lithgow, the nation's history, a multi million dollar collection and 30 years of hard work by volunteers we can hope so.
WHEN the Lithgow NAB Bank shut up shop three weeks ago the reason given was the preference for online banking. Pity about their online information though. As of yesterday the bank's website was still listing the Lithgow branch as open for business, 9.30am to 12.30pm five days a week. Probably a staff shortage responsible for that one. (That was the reason given when they cut the weekday opening times back to just three hours).
INTERESTING to see how much public interest is out there in the impact a proposed pumped hydro installation would have on the all important, in terms of tourism and the local environment, Lake Lyell. A good test will be Sunday afternoon when a community meeting is scheduled for the Workmens Club from two o'clock. An opportunity to get a clearer picture on the concerns about the project.
GOOD reason for caution in the car park at Valley Plaza with a sunken grate near the northern frontage taxi stop that, up to yesterday at least, had been there for too long. A bit of yellow warning paint isn't much good after dark. Another hazard is at the Bent Street entrance where two lights have been out of action for months creating an issue for pedestrians after dark.
FINALLY some welcome Autumn sunshine this week after a seemingly endless - and perhaps record - period of rain. Sydney had its longest period of consistent May wet weather in 81 years and we probably weren't far behind.
COULD someone please provide a national flag for the naked flagpole in Quota Park, just downstream from the Visitor Centre. Andrew Gee? Paul Toole? Anybody? Until recently we recall there were a couple of other poles there but they've gone who knows where. On that subject is Lithgow the only major town anywhere that doesn't fly the flag at its war memorial every day and not just on Anzac or Armistice Days? May be a reason, but we can't think what it could be.
