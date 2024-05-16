Lithgow Mercury
Column

The Saint: Small Arms Factory Museum celebrates a milestone

Updated May 17 2024 - 8:54am, first published 8:50am
CAUTION: Just how secure is the future for Lithgow's internationally admired Small Arms Museum?
ONE of Lithgow's most unique, and historically important, attractions, the Small Arms Factory Museum, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and continues to attract visitors from around the world.

