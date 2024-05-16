The Saint: Small Arms Factory Museum celebrates a milestone

COULD someone please provide a national flag for the naked flagpole in Quota Park, just downstream from the Visitor Centre. Andrew Gee? Paul Toole? Anybody? Until recently we recall there were a couple of other poles there but they've gone who knows where. On that subject is Lithgow the only major town anywhere that doesn't fly the flag at its war memorial every day and not just on Anzac or Armistice Days? May be a reason, but we can't think what it could be.