Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property

More than $6 million pokies profit for Lithgow venues

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
May 14 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local clubs and pubs rake in more than $6 million in pokies profit

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.