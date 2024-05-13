Local clubs and pubs rake in more than $6 million in pokies profit

Pubs and clubs in the Lithgow region earned more than $6 million in profit from poker machines in 2023, down from $8 million in 2022 according to new data.
Lithgow region locals lost more than $268,000 a week to poker machines in 2023 according to recently released figures from Liquor and Gaming NSW.
Lithgow Workies, with its reported 150 machines in 2023 has the most gaming machines in the region by a large margin, ranking 157th in the state for gaming profits per machine.
Club Lithgow, with 47 Poker machines (as at November 31, 2023) ranked 299 in the state for gaming profits per machine.
Despite the slight drop from 2022, Greens MP and spokesperson for gambling harm reduction Cate Faehrmann said the figures are 'heartbreaking.'
Residents of NSW lost $8.129 billion to poker machines in 2023, an increase of $29 million on 2022. At the end of 2023, NSW had 87,545 poker machines in pubs and clubs, 895 more machines than at the end of 2022 despite a commitment from the NSW Government to reduce the number of poker machines in the state.
"Unfortunately, the Minns Government is hell-bent on placating the gambling industry instead of addressing the harms caused by poker machines," Ms Faehrmann said.
"The Government has delayed action for too long when it comes to reducing the harm from poker machines.
"Since the state election, the Government has passed all responsibility for acting on pokies, including introducing a cashless gambling card, to a review panel it set up after the election which is operating at a glacial pace."
From July 1, venues with more than 20 gaming machines will be required to have a Responsible Gambling Officer on duty while poker machines are in operation.
These officers will be trained to identify patrons displaying concerning gambling behaviour and refer them to gambling support services and facilitate requests for self-exclusion.
"Harmful gambling not only impacts individuals, but also their loved ones and the broader community," Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris said.
"We know there is no single solution to address harm from gambling, which is why we are implementing a range of gambling reforms.
"The introduction of Responsible Gambling Officers is the next important step in supporting people who may be experiencing gambling harm."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.