Local clubs and pubs rake in more than $6 million in pokies profit

Benjamin Palmer
Reidun Berntsen
By Benjamin Palmer, and Reidun Berntsen
Updated May 13 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 4:17pm
Pubs and clubs in the Lithgow region earned more than $6 million in profit from poker machines in 2023, down from $8 million in 2022 according to new data.

