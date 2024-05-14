Lithgow Mercury
Play written in Lithgow a 'raving' success in Melbourne's La Muma theatre

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
May 14 2024 - 5:02pm
Ryan and Rhada discussing a range of topics at the bus stop. Picture from La Muma website media resources.
Ryan and Rhada may seem worlds away as they engage in banter at bus stop in the middle of the night, but the characters are part of a play conceptualised in Lithgow.

Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

