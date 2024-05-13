Former Mercury journalist Ciara's list of times she's felt threatened by a man

I was 14 when a friend and I went to play at a park 100 meters away from her house. A group of boys we didn't know arrived and we thought about leaving. We decided not to because we thought it would be fine, they could do what they want and we would stay out of their way. It only took 10 minutes before we were surrounded by boys we didn't know and had to run away. One of them chased us as their friends yelled, "grab their asses".