The end of many eras: Navigating the world without someone that's always been in it.
The world is constantly changing and that is a fact. But lately, I've been noticing it more.
2024 has shown me change in tangible form through the deaths of people I've never known a world without and a change in businesses that have been stable most of my life.
It has been a strange feeling to see the community changing right before my eyes as those much-loved members retire, sell, move or pass away.
For a moment, the world feels empty and darker before those things we've known evolve into something brand new for future generations.
This feeling has spanned the lifetimes of the human race. Watching things from our Grandparents' generation, then our parents' generation disappear or change before the world you've known isn't there anymore.
My Grandmother would have felt this shift in the world, where she was once young and then gradually everything changed to the point where that world no longer exists.
It happens to all of us. It's happening to me now.
The familiar faces I've seen around my community my whole life are just not there anymore.
They aren't behind the counter of the shop, in the kitchen of my favourite restaurant, directing the musicals I've enjoyed or not sitting at their dining table reading poetry to me.
But there are still faces at the counter of the shop, in the kitchen of my favourite restaurant and directing the musicals- they are new and not yet familiar, but one day they will be.
I left out the face of the person sitting at the dining table because I felt that will be me with a younger person one day. That memory is extra special.
My community is changing, the world is changing and it can feel uncertain and scary. But this is part of life. This is how we evolve.
It's time for me to remember those faces and keep a place for them in my heart, but to make sure there is plenty of room for those who will step in their places.
