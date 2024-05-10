Browns Gap reopens to traffic after almost two years

Browns Gap Road in Lithgow has reopened to traffic almost two years after closure due to stability concerns.
The road was reopened at 9am on Friday, May 10 to single lane traffic.
Mining subsidence caused the closure in mid-2022 due to concerns of collapse, which was rectified by NSW Government's Subsidence Advisory in July 2023, but reopening was delayed due to further issues.
According to a statement from the Council there are now traffic lights in place for drivers travelling in either direction to use the road.
"This arrangement will be in place to facilitate works on the road to continue, while still allowing residents to use the road," The statement said.
The statement said the repair works were completed as a result of state government funding.
"The scale of works to repair the road was outside of Lithgow City Council's operational budget and the project required funding support from the NSW state government."
"Lithgow Council was successful in receiving the funding which was approved under the NSW Governments Disaster Recovery Fund totalling $6 million dollars."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.