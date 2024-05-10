Lithgow Mercury
Browns Gap reopens to traffic after almost two years

By Reidun Berntsen
Updated May 10 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 12:55pm
Browns Gap Road will reopen to single lane traffic. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Browns Gap Road will reopen to single lane traffic. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Browns Gap Road in Lithgow has reopened to traffic almost two years after closure due to stability concerns.

