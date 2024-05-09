The Saint: More parking needed for Lithgow's Marjorie Jackson Oval

GREATER Lithgow has some of the best, and best maintained, sporting facilities in regional NSW, if not Australia.
But successive Councils have dropped the ball when it comes to the complete package at one of our biggest ovals, Marjorie Jackson Field.
Wide open playing fields for soccer and cricket with good amenities. But no real provision for parking.
On regular busy soccer days parked vehicles reduce the access road to a single lane coping with two way traffic, creating some trick driving requirements.
Last Sunday Lithgow hosted a big regional carnival and the situation became chaotic, not helped by the non stop miserable weather conditions.
Visitors were forced to park in surrounding streets, including along Coalbrook Street and the banks of Farmers Creek along Sandford Avenue.
Marjorie Jackson is one of our biggest ovals and demands some serious thought in Council.
The logical, and perhaps only, solution is the land between the oval and the Westfund building.
Council must acquire some of that land before it's too late. Once it's built on and Lithgow sporting demands continue to expand it really will be opportunity lost.
'LOCAL Legend' is a term all too often loosely applied. But a legend in every sense of the word in the world of performing arts was the late Rae Burton who died this week.
Rae's talents were boundless and she inspired enthusiastic students through countless high school musicals.
But in the wider world of nurturing local talent she moulded the Lithgow Musical Society into a polished and professional organisation whose performances, costuming and stage presentation unfailingly packed the society's 'home', the revamped Union Theatre.
It was there that Rae's legacy will live on. Vale Rae Burton, a true Local Legend.
IT'S an anti knife crackdown that's not really a crackdown. The Minns Government reacting, sort of, to public concerns is to allow police the powers to carry out metal detector scans in public places.
Great news, but wait! It's a watered down version of Queensland's full on crackdown.
It seems the police powers will only apply where there's been a knife incident in the previous three months.
Maybe we really were hearing things.
Paul Toole was absolutely right when he went public on a timid, half hearted response to a major problem, the way American pollies react to gun violence.
NOW here's a little puzzle that has associates of the column baffled.
Some out of town bushwalkers undertaking a challenging stroll along the Coxs River between Hartley and Lake Lyell came across what is obviously a church in a fenced riverside paddock a long way from anywhere.
This isn't some old relic from the pioneering days but a more modern facility, complete with a crucifix attached to a tree and the necessary cross.
Here at the column we had no idea, so any takers on what that's all about?
AND another request from a former resident on a quest to find a photo of a traditional service station that in a past life was operated by Jack Bilkey.
The servo was in western Main Street next to Cooerwull School and was demolished to make way for today's Mid Town business.
Older residents will remember it well. If there's a surviving photo we'd do a copy and make Jack's son John, now in Ashtonfield, very happy. Just contact the Mercury.
THE well tested local theory that we farewell good weather when Anzac Day is over is all too true this year. Seems it hasn't stopped raining since then, and more is on the way.
