Technology and weather preparedness: Useful tools and resources

Kate Miranda, NSW State Director at Australian Red Cross gives a welcome speech for the launch Help Nation EmergencyRedi™ workshop. Photo supplied.

Whether large or small, preparing for any weather event requires using various tools and resources.



In recent years, the necessity of this preparation has become increasingly more prevalent as climate change leads to more severe weather events.



With the rising need to predict weather threats well ahead of time for evacuation and safety purposes in the face of greater catastrophes, the required tools and resources need further advancement.

Technology has proven to be a vital advancement in weather forecasting and warning systems.



The tools supplied by new technologies and the online resources available to the public have made preparation efforts more efficient and effective.



Continued innovation will help support emergency management efforts in the face of any weather event, saving lives and livelihoods.

Innovative tools for severe weather prediction

Technology is constantly evolving and creating new innovative tools to respond to severe weather events.



Namely, in predicting weather patterns and alerting the public about potential risks they may pose.



From satellites that track emerging weather events to downloadable applications that alert the public to emergency situations, plenty of tools are now readily available.

Some of the most essential tools to be used in relation to severe weather prediction include:

Local, state-wide and national weather forecasting applications to keep track of upcoming events and determine when risks may arise.

Emergency weather alert application that provides real-time updates and advice for when emergency protocols, such as evacuation efforts, are required.

Social media is used to remain in contact with others during and after severe weather events.

Drones used by emergency responders can provide information during search and rescue efforts in hard-to-reach locations.

Data tracking and visualisation to determine where severe weather events may occur and how to best reduce their impact.

Monitoring technology in the form of satellites or machine learning facilities that provide crucial information to a range of weather applications and forecasting stations.

More innovative tools are expected to arise in relation to severe weather prediction through the advancements of modern technology.



We may be looking into a greater presence of artificial intelligence in data collection and analysis, creating more accurate predictions.

Essential resources for weather preparedness

When preparing for extreme weather events, one of the most important things residents can do is utilise the advice and connections provided by public resources.



These essential information resources are typically found online and often connected with the state or national government as Australian-funded initiatives.

Additionally, research facilities or safety organisations provide more essential resources, using data and information they have gathered and analysed.



Integral weather preparation resources within the Australian climate include:

Outlines on what is needed in an emergency kit and situations in each tool are most applicable.

Evacuation procedures for the local terrain.

Contact lists for nearby emergency services and helplines.

Weather reports from news stations or forecasting applications.

Information on the impact and warning signs of specific weather events.

First aid and safety information or courses.

Help Nation (NRMA Insurance) is an example of a service that provides essential public resources for weather preparedness.



It outlines how the public can prepare for various weather events, aiming to provide Australians with all the information and tools they need to face any weather events.



This includes education programs to help locals understand what risks they may face and what they need to do to be fully prepared for an event.



Furthermore, they advise how to create an evacuation plan in case of an emergency.

These objectives are obtained through Help Nation utilising technology to collect necessary data and formulate it into predictive measures.



This speaks to most essential resources and ways to utilise technology, such as creating interactive maps online to allow residents to check how much risk they face in their residence to certain weather events.

No matter how it is utilised, technology has shaped the creation and distribution of the most essential resources concerning weather preparedness.



Most resources are found online and can be expected to develop further.

Community engagement and social media in weather preparedness

Although government and expert-run essential resources are incredibly beneficial to preparing residents for severe weather events, community platforms have proven to be just as crucial.



Specifically, social media and community engagement are used to disseminate information about weather events and coordinate community responses.

Immediate updates and open social media forums allow residents to collectively share crucial information during extreme weather events.



For example, residents can contact emergency response teams to report stranded personnel or damaged buildings.



Having these lines of communication already set up ahead of time, such as public pages or hashtags, can greatly help recovery processes.

Community engagement also allows for the creation of committees or local organisations to prepare for extreme weather events.



These organisations can be counted upon during these events to help residents evacuate or repair their homes.



They can also distribute needed goods or tools to residents in times of aid, supporting individuals and families alike.

A clear example of successful community engagement in the face of weather emergencies is NSW flood victims support from Legal Aid NSW in 2022.



Residents dealing with flood damage found free support from the state agency to file insurance and receive support in the aftermath of numerous storms and floods throughout the year.



This clear prioritisation of the community ensured thousands of Australians could restore their homes and lifestyles in the face of severe weather events, just like many others supported by their communities.

Smart home technologies for weather resilience

Within households, technology can offer personalised benefits for weather resilience through smart home tools.



This allows Australians to receive direct updates on weather events and get their home ready against the dangers of floods, storms, and bushfires.

Common household enhancements for weather resilience provided by smart home technologies include:

Connecting smart home devices to local networks, specifically weather applications or emergency alert systems, can allow immediate access to automated weather alerts. This can inform households well ahead of time to evacuate or prepare for weather events.

Smart shutters can expedite the process of protecting households from the damages caused by flames, wind or water. This includes even when residents are not home, as many smart shutters can be activated remotely.

Automated sprinkler systems can reduce the impact of bushfires.

Heatwaves or cold snaps can be mediated by smart thermostats automatically or remotely adjusting the temperature of households.

Door or window sensors can alert homeowners to openings that require attention before weather events.

What's next?

With the continued and expedient evolution of technology, it is expected that further innovations will arise to aid in Australia's preparation for weather events.



Weather pattern tracking and alert systems will likely advance, leading to earlier awareness and preparedness for extreme events.

Alternatively, new means of protecting homes and organising recovery efforts will also arise from technological advancements.

