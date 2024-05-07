Less travel for Lithgow patients as breast cancer clinic opens

Residents with breast cancer will now be able to get support at the Lithgow Hospital with the opening of a McGrath Breast Clinic.
The fortnightly clinic will run of a Wednesday from 9:30am to 2:30pm with many different services available. The clinic will be operated by three McGrath Foundation early breast care nurses and one metastatic nurse.
According to McGrath Breast Care Nurse, Sarah Maguire the clinic's services offer the assessment and care of people who have undergone breast cancer-related treatments.
"We offer wound care, lymphoedema assessment, a drop-in clinic as well as patient education and support pre and post surgery. We can also refer patients as appropriate to specialist services," Ms Maguire said.
Ms Maguire said Lithgow's clinic is an exciting new addition to community cancer services and is much closer to residents in the region.
"We have previously seen some Lithgow-based clients travel to Katoomba to attend our clinic, so we're particularly pleased to bring care much closer to home and reduce the travel time for local breast cancer patients," Ms Maguire said.
According to a statement from the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District, staff will also be promoting breast health and breast cancer awareness with the community on days the clinic operates.
Patients wishing to attend the clinic are able to self-refer and book at Lithgow Hospital on 6350 2300, or contact the McGrath breast care nurses Sarah on 0436 397 684, Bianca on 0447 456 822 or Rebecca on 0409 699 105.
