Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

Less travel for Lithgow patients as breast cancer clinic opens

By Staff Reporters
May 7 2024 - 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents with breast cancer will now be able to get support at the Lithgow Hospital with the opening of a McGrath Breast Clinic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.