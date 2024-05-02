Hundreds of people 'delighted' by historic Cooerwull House open day

Over 500 people took the opportunity for a rare look into Lithgow's History when Cooerwull House held its open day.
On Sunday, April 21, the Lithgow Branch of the National Trust of Australia, allowed public access the property that was the first to be settled in the Lithgow Valley by Andrew Brown between 1824 and 1826.
The property, which in a rare instance, is still in the ownership of the descendants of the original builder- features a main house and farm outbuildings.
Visitors came from as far away as Coonamble, and Sydney to listen to the story of Mr Brown.
The story of the mill stream that ran through the front garden, past the side of the house and which drove an overshot waterwheel and its attached flour mill delighted visitors.
The mill commenced operation in 1837 and the enterprise was the first act of industrialisation in what was to be later named the Lithgow Valley.It later of course, became the Cooerwull Wollen Mill.
The story of how Cooerwull House was electrified some ten years before Sydney enjoyed electricity was regarded as amazing- as was the fact that the house still has its intact shingle roof under the Lithgow manufactured corrugated iron that was installed in late Victorian times.
On Saturday, April 20, A large group including heritage professionals and family listened to The Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Energy the Environment and Heritage, Trish Doyle speak highly of the heritage potential in the region.
Ms Doyle was standing in for Minister Penny Sharpe, who was unable to attend.
In the presence of the Mayor, Maree Statham- Secretary Doyle praised the owners of Cooerwull on their commitment to the property and their willingness to facilitate public access with the open day planned for the following day.
In her brief address she expressed a desire to use the day as an opportunity to understand some of the challenges faced by owners of heritage properties in their conservation efforts.
She also said that she would be talking about Cooerwull House in Parliament when it resumes.
Funds raised on the weekend will go towards urgently needed conservation work.
