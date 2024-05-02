The Saint: Another step in the energy game

JUST what does the future hold for what has emerged as arguably the most controversial current issue in the local community, the proposed pumped hydro project at Lake Lyell?
Energy Australia says the work undertaken up to now is a 'feasibility study' but with what has already been obviously a very considerable cash outlay, to the casual observer it appears to have advanced beyond simple feasibility.
Depending what camp you're in the pumped hydro would be a significant plus for green energy, a blight on a pristine environment, or the destruction of what is arguably our most important tourist attraction. Council has been largely taking a hands off approach after being burnt in public opinion in the waste to energy debacle a couple of years back.
Energy Australia who own the dam infrastructure and surrounding land, but not the water, has been doing the hard sell to win hearts and minds.
Whatever happens, Energy Australia will do it their way if approvals are granted. And that, perhaps, would be a mere formality with governments desperately burying farmland under vast blankets of solar panels.
The Lake Lyell Environment Group has called a town meeting on the issue for Sunday, May 19 (2 pm) at the Workmens Club. Should be a good test of community attitudes.
THE final act has been played out in the sad closure of Lithgow's NAB Bank, ending its reign as Lithgow's oldest surviving business. It was around since 1876. Within 48 hours of the doors closing the armored car had hauled away our cash and vans removed office fittings. Anything unwanted was placed on the footpath as a give away, prompting one observer to quip it was '..the only thing ever given away by NAB'. The last traces of banking life on a fine heritage building came on Wednesday when the corporate signage came down. But, maybe not all is lost. The bank website yesterday was listing five day a week business hours.
SOME sneaky person has stolen the historic marker board for Joseph Cook at the entrance to the Joseph Cook boardwalk at Hassans Walls. Is nothing sacred?
A couple of weeks back the column heaped praise on the condition of Lake Pillans after recent tree plantings but cautioned that past experience dictated the need to prevent the plantings being overgrown by weeds. Hate to say '..we told you so' but it's already happening. It's not too late for a rescue mission but soon will be.
FINALLY the penny dropped and Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced this week restrictions on foreign companies influencing the food supply chain or potentially impacting national security. The ruling class really are slow learners.
YOU really do have to wonder about the people we elect. I know, that's nothing new. But here we have an epidemic of people being stabbed and the Minns government reluctant to give cops the Queensland style powers to freely use metal scanners. Seems '..it could lead to racial profiling'. Yep, when it's too hard to make a decision trot out the old 'racial profiling'card.
