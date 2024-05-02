The Saint: Another step in the energy game

THE final act has been played out in the sad closure of Lithgow's NAB Bank, ending its reign as Lithgow's oldest surviving business. It was around since 1876. Within 48 hours of the doors closing the armored car had hauled away our cash and vans removed office fittings. Anything unwanted was placed on the footpath as a give away, prompting one observer to quip it was '..the only thing ever given away by NAB'. The last traces of banking life on a fine heritage building came on Wednesday when the corporate signage came down. But, maybe not all is lost. The bank website yesterday was listing five day a week business hours.

