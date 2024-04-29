'She had a great game': Rhodes emerges Wolves player of the day

The Workies Wolves saw mixed results when they ventured to Orange to take on the Hawks over the weekend.
According to Wolves President Eric Mahony, the day began with the Women's league team off to a strong start at Wade Park on Sunday, April 28.
"The women in a fast paced game led 18-0 early. From there the Hawks worked their way back into the game," Mahony said.
"However two great individual tries from Kirsty Rhodes and Tara Gracey saw the Wolves run out winners 34-22."
Three tries were scored by Kirsty Rhodes, Danni Fisher, Hanna Healey and Tara Gracey all scored one each. Three goals were scored by Kirsty Rhodes and two by Bree Muldoon.
"The highlight for the day was the women's league tag, particularly Kirsty Rhodes' performance," Mahony said.
"She had a great game."
The under 18s started in a big chase to catch the Hawks, who jumped to a big lead of 20-NIL half time.
Mahony said the Wolves managed to close the gap in the second half but unable to gain any footing.
"Tries to Nate Green and Tiger Dunn and two goals to Cody Phillips saw the score finishing 26-12," Mahony said.
Workies coach Peter Morris said Hawks were relentless in the opening half and made life difficult for his young team.
"We are a young side who are finding our way in first grade," he said.
"That was only the second first grade game for six of the boys. They are very positive and never give in.
"There is plenty to work with. We had to do lots of tackling in the first half and we were gassed when we finally got the ball.
"Each week will be a step forward but it will take time. Travis and Elias Dukes, as well as Hayden Rodham played strong."
The Premier league saw the Wolves fight a hard game against the Hawks, but strength wasn't on their side for the match.
"The Hawks proved too strong on the day in what was a tighter contest than the 26-4 score suggested," Mahony said.
"Centre Lachie Thompson's good form after debuting in Premier League last week continued with Lachie scoring his first try in First Grade."
After two away games to start the season, Workies will return home to Tony Luchetti Sportsground to welcome Nyngan Tigers while Hawks make the trip to the graveyard to face Wellington Cowboys.
