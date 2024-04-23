Your ultimate guide to the return of Ironfest

Ironfest is returning for the first time in five years, and like a pheonix rising from the ashes it has been reborn slightly different than it once was.
For the first time, the iconic Lithgow event will be taking place at the Foundations in Portland.
Despite being a smaller scale than previously, locals are already sharing their excitement about its return on social media.
We have put together the ultimate guide for the Ironfest makers expo, which includes entertainment, weather and where to get cash if you need it.
Parking will be available on site. Follow the signs to the parking area behind the heritage precinct. There will also be limited parking available on Williwa St.
There will be eftpos facilities at most stalls, but it is recommended to bring cash with you. You will not be able to get cash out at Ironfest. The nearest ATM is located 1D Wolgan Street, Portland.
Toilets are located in the demountable building opposite the boiler house and in the Annexe. There will also be portable toilets available.
Disabled toilets will be available in the Annexe. Access is available via Williwa Street using the side door.
Public toilets are also available in the park across the road from the Foundations
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the weather for Ironfest will be reasonable with only 5 per cent chance of rain on both days. Saturday is forecasted to be cloudy with a minimum of four degrees and a maximum of 18 degrees. Sunday will also be cloudy with a minimum of four degrees and a maximum of 21 degrees.
Entry to Ironfest makers expo is free. Donations to musicians who are playing the event for free are greatly appreciated.
Saturday, April 27
Sunday, April 28
Saturday, April 27
Sunday, April 28
