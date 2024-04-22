Your free guide to ANZAC day in the Lithgow region

As we honour those from our region who fought in a range of conflicts through history, we have put together the ultimate guide for you to pay your respects. You will find ceremony details, the weather forecast, where to play two up and more. Lest we forget.
Lithgow
Dawn Service
6:00am, Queen Elizabeth Park, Main Street,
Gunfire breakfast will be held at the Lithgow Workmen's Club, Tank Street from approx. 7:00am
March from 10:30am from Eskbank Street
Form up at Eskbank Street from 9:45am. March steps off at 10:30 sharp. March proceeds down Eskbank Street, Left into Main Street and continues to Queen Elizabeth Park.
Main Service
11:00 am, Queen Elizabeth Park, Main Street, Lithgow
Wallerawang
If people are wanting to participate in march they are to amalgamate from 8.20am at old railway goodshed, service starts at 9am at War Memorial, at conclusion of service morning tea will be available at Wallerawang Community and Sports Club.
Portland
Dawn Service- 6AM at the War Memorial. The Portland RSL will be hosting a free BBQ after the ceremony.
March- Anybody who wishes to take part in the march will need to be on the Vale Street side of the club at 10AM.
Main Service- 10:15AM at the War memorial.Refreshments will be served at the RSL club after the service.
Two up will commence at 2PM and will finish at 8PM
Tarana
Dawn service commences at 6am. Mumma Snow's Country Kitchen & General Store will be serving complimentary bacon & egg rolls for the Tarana community after the dawn service at about 6:45am, Coffee's will also be available to be purchased. Tarana pub from 7am just after the service as we traditionally do on Anzac Day. Two Up will begin from midday.
Rydal
Rydal ANZAC Service will be at the WW1 memorial at the railway station and will start at 2:30pm. There will be afternoon tea after the service.
The Rydal Pub will be opening after the Rydal memorial service on ANZAC day (from around 3:30pm). We look forward to welcoming you after the service, there will be two up and a special dinner menu.
The Workies
After the community dawn service, there will be a Gunfire breakfast. There will be all day bistro specials and two up from 1:30pm
Club Lithgow
This Anzac Day, whether you attend the Dawn Service in Queen Elizabeth Park or have your moment of reflection later, come to Club Lithgow. A short stroll across the park brings you to the Club's open doors, where a warm welcome and hot breakfast awaits. Live entertainment is from Casey Macfarlane and Lithgow Pipe Band. The game at the heart of ANZAC tradition - two-up - is played across the day.
The Royal Hotel, Capertee
Join us for Anzac Day at the Royal Hotel Capertee! Enjoy a free community BBQ from 8:30-10am to commemorate this special day. Our kitchen opens at 11am serving up delicious meals, and the traditional game of 2-up kicks off from 12pm.
12:30-4pm
After official ceremonies wrap up, pop into the Farmers Market behind the Gang Gang Gallery, James Street Lithgow. Food, Produce, Product locally grown or sourced. Coffee on the Go. Entertainment by LITHGOW MUSICIANS. All are welcome.
DOCUMENTARY BEFORE FEATURE FILM- AUSTRALIA AT WAR - 1967 - RATED PG
Australia at War documents the highs and the lows during the First World War of the 'six-bob-a-day tourists', which the Australian Imperial Force (AIF) were affectionately called. This on-the-spot-footage highlights the losses, the poor rations, disease, the incessant work and the sacrifices the AIF made for a country most hadn't ever even seen.
Directed by: Barrie Pattison
Written by: Barrie Pattison
FEATURE FILM- BEFORE WINTER COMES - 1969 - RATED PG
Set on location in the Austrian Alps during the immediate aftermath of World War Two, Before Winter Comes is a story amid chaos and desperation of refugees, as they anticipate which new country they will be assigned to - the unenvious task of a British major (Niven). Due to the many different languages spoken by the refugees, disorder reigns, but one man, who is multilingual, appears on the scene and offers his services as resident interpreter. Before Winter Comes is based on a story called The Interpreter by Frederick J. Keefe.
Produced by: Robert Emmett Ginna
Directed by: J. Lee Thompson
Starring: David Niven, Chaim Topol, John Hurt, Anna Karina, John Collin, Anthony Quayle
The ANZAC day forecast is cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain. The temperature is a minimum of five and a maximum of 17 degrees. Sun protection is recommended from 9:40 am to 2:10 pm, with the UV Index predicted to reach five [Moderate]
