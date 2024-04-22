Your free guide to ANZAC day in the Lithgow region

Set on location in the Austrian Alps during the immediate aftermath of World War Two, Before Winter Comes is a story amid chaos and desperation of refugees, as they anticipate which new country they will be assigned to - the unenvious task of a British major (Niven). Due to the many different languages spoken by the refugees, disorder reigns, but one man, who is multilingual, appears on the scene and offers his services as resident interpreter. Before Winter Comes is based on a story called The Interpreter by Frederick J. Keefe.

