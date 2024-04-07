Megalong Valley visitors trapped by landslide to be evacuated via Lithgow LGA

1PM APRIL 7: Visitors trapped in the Megalong Valley will be evacuated following the setting up of an emergency access route.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill announced at noon on April 7 that emergency evacuations will take place through Lithgow local government area and the Centennial Glenn side.
The operation is being coordinated by the police.
"This route is for the immediate evacuation of non-residents only and will not be suitable for general community use," said the mayor.
"This operation will proceed with assistance from the SES and RFS, as required, once the emergency access route is finalised."
The evacuation is expected to take a couple of days.
EARLIER: Police are co-ordinating the evacuation of more than 150 visitors trapped in the Megalong Valley after a landslide cut off access to the area.
Blue Mountains City Council said on Saturday, April 6 that police checks have confirmed there are currently 150+ people visiting the valley.
"Police will take the lead in evacuating these visitors as soon as possible, with assistance from the SES and RFS, as required, once the emergency access route is finalised," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
Access to the Megalong Valley was cut off following a landslide on Megalong Road about 600m south of Shipley Road on Friday night, April 5. A staffed road closure is currently in place for vehicles and pedestrians.
The mayor said council's immediate focus is on rediverting water from the landslip site to stop water undermining the area, which could result in further slippage.
Geotechnical engineers have already conducted a preliminary assessment of the damage with their formal report expected in the next 48 hours.
The mayor said three emergency access options are being considered including two for vehicles which would use private property.
"The third access option is by foot, at the landslip site. At stage this is considered the last resort, at least until water can be diverted," he said.
Council is planning for food drops to be walked in, when pedestrian access is granted.
"We will know more in the next 24 hours," the mayor posted on social media at 7pm on Saturday.
The Blue Mountains SES Unit received 58 calls for assistance following the heavy rain, with the unit stating the Upper Mountains recorded more than 252mm of rain in 36 hours.
APRIL 6, AM: Megalong Road is closed due to a landslide about 600m south of Shipley Road on Friday night, April 5.
Blue Mountains City Council advised at 8am there is currently no access to the Megalong Valley and to avoid the area.
Council is currently undertaking an engineering assessment of the site, and is meeting with key agencies, including SES and police, to discuss how to support the community.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "Our thoughts are with the residents in the Megalong Valley. They are an amazing, tight knit community who will stand together, they are uppermost in my thoughts at this time.
"Together with other agencies, we are responding to this incident and will be doing everything we can to support those affected."
The mayor said that "given the magnitude of the slip, the road closure is expected to be in place for some time".
Council is also assessing broader damage across the city following the heavy rains.
Stay up to date via the Blue Mountains Emergency Dashboard https://emergency.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/
Megalong Valley residents suffered major disruptions in 2022 when floods and and heavy rains left them isolated.
APRIL 5: The State Emergency Service (SES) has issued an updated severe weather warning, with the possibility of flash flooding in the Blue Mountains.
The Blue Mountains SES Unit posted at 7.32am today: "Within the broad heavy rainfall area, locally INTENSE RAINFALL which may lead to DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING FLASH FLOODING is possible between the Blue Mountains and Narooma from this evening into Saturday morning, with localised six-hourly rainfall totals between 90 to 150 mm possible, reaching up to 220 mm over the Illawarra escarpment."
Scenic World in Katoomba announced at 11.30am on Friday that the attraction was closing its boardwalks "due to huge rainfall". It was still open to visitors, however, with rides operating.
APRIL 4: The Blue Mountains has been included in a dangerous flash-flooding warning issued by the State Emergency Service (SES).
In a detailed weather warning at 10.36am on April 4, the Blue Mountains SES Unit stated: "Locally intense rainfall which may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible between the Blue Mountains and Moruya from Friday evening into Saturday morning, with localised six-hourly rainfall totals between 90 to 150mm possible, reaching up to 220 mm over the Illawarra Escarpment.
"Localised 24-hourly rainfall totals between 120 and 200mm are possible, and may reach up to 300 mm over the Illawarra Escarpment. A separate severe thunderstorm warning will be issued if very dangerous thunderstorms with intense rainfall are detected."
The National Parks and Wildlife Service pre-emptively closed some walking tracks in the Blue Mountains from midday on April 4, ahead of the forecast heavy rain.
The SES stated a trough is forecast to deepen over eastern New South Wales and along central parts of the coast over the coming days, under the influence of a slow-moving upper-level low over central New South Wales.
The SES has also warned Penrith region residents about predicted possible flooding on the Lower Nepean River, despite "uncertainty associated with the location and intensity of the heaviest falls".
"This rainfall has the potential to cause minor to major flooding along the Hawkesbury Nepean River from late Friday."
The SES advised people to obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.
"People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights."
Check latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/. Check road closures at www.livetraffic.com.au or 132 701 or your local council.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.