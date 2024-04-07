Megalong Valley visitors trapped by landslide to be evacuated via Lithgow LGA

The Blue Mountains SES Unit posted at 7.32am today: "Within the broad heavy rainfall area, locally INTENSE RAINFALL which may lead to DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING FLASH FLOODING is possible between the Blue Mountains and Narooma from this evening into Saturday morning, with localised six-hourly rainfall totals between 90 to 150 mm possible, reaching up to 220 mm over the Illawarra escarpment."

