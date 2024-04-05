Why rainy weekends are just the best, no phone in hand

I don't know about you, but I love a weekend where the rain does not stop.
It's a bit of a bugger for the footy, and a run in the park, but let's face it who doesn't love just lumping themselves down on the couch for some well-deserved time out. No phone in hand.
It's hard to know which way to turn on this one.
One minute we're being told smartphones are becoming a real health issue.
The next we're being told, our phones are not to blame for poor eyesight.
They're calling that 'number amnesia'.
A recent study by Reviews.org found that Aussies will spend almost 17 years in a lifetime staring at their phones.
And it's our young people leading the way, more specifically Gen Z's or people born between 1996 and 2010 - that's not me BTW (just in case you were wondering).
Then, aside from all the health concerns and time wasted, there's the multitude of scams and what's it doing to our kids.
When government announced a ban on mobile phones in our schools last year, it was seen by many as the best thing since sliced bread.
Teachers, parents, event students themselves noticed the difference not having a phone in hand every minute of every day, was making.
Education Minister Prue Car declared students 'might actually socialise'.
Turns our they did.
So my rainy weekend on the couch, is a few things; good for my health, good for my bank account, and good for my family too. Although my family might disagree with the latter.
Instead, I will be watching the latest of whatever series it takes me hours to find; enjoying the rain on my roof, and maybe a chocolate or two left over from Easter.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.