The Saint: Gazas horror is our pollution

COMBINE a social media scam with April Fools Day and what do you get? A lot of embarrassed April Fools and frustrated shop staff. During the week someone put up an official looking social media entry announcing Harvey Norman wanted to unload outdated stock and would give a free laptop to anyone over 30 . Now what's that bit about '..anything too good to be true''? That's the usual thing with scams but lots of hopefuls failed to notice the April 1 on the calendar and lined up at Lithgow Harvey Norman just to learn who really was an Easter Bunny.

