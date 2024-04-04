The Saint: Gazas horror is our pollution

YOU would need to be residing on another planet to be unaware of the horrors being inflicted on the long suffering people of Palestine by a vengeful neighbour.
Which makes it all the more regrettable that someone saw the need to create visual pollution in Lithgow over Easter with posters for an event related to the conflict coming up in the region.
Now while all posters on public places are illegal and an eyesore in our Tidy Town, this lot went to a new level by gluing their handiwork, making it impossible to tear down and difficult for whoever gets the clean up job. It's never the fly by night poster pasters.
Someone predictably took offence the subject of the event within hours of the posters appearing and tried to scrape them away from utility installations outside Subway. It made it worse but at least they had the satisfaction of destroying the message.
Similar installations were targeted near the taxi rank, on Main Roads, Telstra and Endeavour Energy boxes as well as at Aldi and the Valley Plaza. And they're just the ones we spotted. .
Most of our poster problems come from events in the Blue Mountains and occasionally Bathurst (there's still a prominent Bathurst sign on a pole near QE Park for an event back in January) and the offenders never come back for removal, leaving the task to shopkeepers, members of the public and occasionally Council.
Council years ago adopted a policy banning such signs. Pity they never got around to erecting their own sign announcing the ban.
We need to take back our city from these people only intent on pursuing their own goals. And soon!
ALSO spotted over Easter an elderly man walking down a virtually empty Main Street on Saturday evening carrying a large Palestine flag. Perhaps it was serving some sort of purpose but we can't see what it was.
ONE event that does deserve promotion is the Autumn concert by the talented Lithgow City Orchestra. Make the most of the last day of Daylight Saving enjoying with the concert in the very comfortable lecture theatre at the Notre Dame uni campus (in the hospital grounds) from 2 pm tomorrow. A variety of works from the classics to the blues and it's all free - even the refreshments.
STILL with Daylight Saving and don't forget to turn your clocks BACK an hour at bed time Saturday. Eastern Standard time returns at 2 AM Sunday and stays that way until October. Alas, for those of us who enjoy that last extended flutter of daylight after work it's a sad farewell.
COMBINE a social media scam with April Fools Day and what do you get? A lot of embarrassed April Fools and frustrated shop staff. During the week someone put up an official looking social media entry announcing Harvey Norman wanted to unload outdated stock and would give a free laptop to anyone over 30 . Now what's that bit about '..anything too good to be true''? That's the usual thing with scams but lots of hopefuls failed to notice the April 1 on the calendar and lined up at Lithgow Harvey Norman just to learn who really was an Easter Bunny.
AS usual our highways and a lot of byways were swarming with eager tourists over Easter. Didn't end well for one family, though, when fire destroyed their camper van and small 4WD it was towing at Clarence on Monday. Family heartbreak and a lot of confusion in the long lines of homeward bound traffic. AND it was busy around our usual attractions, boosted by perfect Easter weather. Lake Lyell and Lake Wallace were packed with campers who had headed for home before the weather turned nasty on Tuesday. Food outlets around Lithgow and Wang were the big winners in the four day break.
