Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Free

'Conditions change rapidly': Algae Alert for Lake Lyell

April 3 2024 - 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Lyell is on red alert for Blue Green Algae. File picture.
Lake Lyell is on red alert for Blue Green Algae. File picture.

Lithgow City Council has issued an amber alert for Blue Green Algae at Lake Lyell. The alert was put in place after the latest results indicated that Blue Green Algae levels have risen at the lake.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.