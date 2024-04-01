Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Community

'The heart of the village': Wallerawang Library's inviting new look

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 1 2024 - 1:30pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Maree Statham with Library staff. Picture supplied.
Mayor Maree Statham with Library staff. Picture supplied.

The Wallerawang Library has a new look to reflect its cultural and scholarly role in the community with the unveiling of a fresh facade featuring paintings of books.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.