'The heart of the village': Wallerawang Library's inviting new look

The Wallerawang Library has a new look to reflect its cultural and scholarly role in the community with the unveiling of a fresh facade featuring paintings of books.
According to a statement from Lithgow City Council, the updates to the exterior are part of ongoing work to maintain modern facilities for the region's libraries.
Mayor of Lithgow City Council, Maree Statham said the freshly upgraded facade highlights the presence of the Library on Wallerawang's main street.
"This new look will enhance the visibility of the library making it more inviting and accessible to all members of our community," said Mayor Statham.
"We are confident that this fresh look will not only attract more locals to the library but also contribute to a sense of community pride for Wallerawang residents."
Enhancements to the region's Libraries include the refurbishment of Lithgow Library, which is due for completion in mid-2024, and the expansion of community events such as author talks and storytimes.
"Lithgow City Council invites all residents to visit the Wallerawang Library to see the new designs and take advantage of the resources and services that the Library offers," The statement said.
"You will find it on Main Street right in the heart of the village."
You can find more information about Library brances, services and opening hours on the Lithgow Council Libraries website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.