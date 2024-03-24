'He changed Lithgow': Farewell to George Quinell, mover and shaker

George Quinell died earlier his month.
George's first given name was Sylvan- which was so appropriate because it means "wood" or "forest" and is derived from Sylvanus, the name of the Roman god of the woods and fields.
George and others were responsible for the re-foresting of much of the Lithgow landscape.
The Lithgow and District Community Nursery was co-founded by George and other "movers and shakers" more than 30 years ago when the hills around Lithgow were sadly bare of the once beautiful native vegetation.
The Nursery was established to propagate and sell native tube stock to revegetate the denuded hills and abandoned mining sites.
Volunteers collected seeds, sowed and nurtured the seedlings and grew the plants on for sale in their tens of thousands. And the Nursery still does to this day.
George designed and built the early poly-houses which protected the young seedlings from Lithgow's winters.
He was a "can do" man; if he saw a problem he would figure out how to fix it, and then do it.
George literally "changed the face of Lithgow" said Helen Drewe, who with her late husband, Col, and George and other community groups worked tirelessly in the interests of the local environment.
Our thoughts are with George's widow Fay and their family. George has left a legacy that they can be very proud of.
