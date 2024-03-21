The Saint: The realities and the expectations

DEPENDING on your side of the debate, renewable energy is either the salvation of the planet or a headlong rush to a new Dark Age. Place your bets.
And while clean energy may indeed be taking us to a brave new world sometime in the future the critics who claim we're moving too fast may well be right.
And that brings us to one of the big issues - electric cars!
No denying the EVs have a big following even while some previously enthusiastic manufacturers are pressing the pause button.
The main concern here in the wide brown land, apart from price, is the limited range from a full tank of volts.
Enter Michael Tamp. Michael is a retired engineer whose workplace mission was centred on management of electricity supply infrastructure so he should know what he's talking about, or at least writng about in the latest edition of the NRMA monthly magazine, when he points out that just one 350 kW fast charger places the same demand on the supply infrastructure as 100 homes
He wrote: 'While the deployment of fast chargers is currently small in number it generally isn't a problem supplying from existing infrastructure. However if we are talking about widespread deployment the cost and practicalities of supplying these chargers is likely to render them untenable.. We need to stop and think!'
Better drop Chris Bowen a line Michael..
AND on that issue we note that our alternate Prime Minister Peter Dutton believes existing coal power stations would be good sites for his nuclear plants. Don't like the idea of that. Almost as worrying as energy from Sydney garbage. Greater Lithgow was declared a nuke free zone years ago.
ALSO this week across the world Don Trump isn't pleased at what our ambassador Rudd said about his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots. Rudd only said what most of the world was thinking but could be a clash of the world's great egos coming up.
THERE'S no doubt there's things need doing in our CBD so just what's going on with a sagging awning outside an Asian restaurant in Main Street that's been propped up with steel supports for probably a couple of years. Anyone else with awning issues in the past was quickly served orders but maybe no one in Council has noticed this one. Either way it's not a good look in Main Street so what gives? Maybe the awning's heritage listed.
FINALLY a win for a fair go with Uber ordered to pay out zillions in compensation to taxi operators whose businesses were impacted with the arrival of an unregulated competitor. Sad that it took a legal class action to get justice when the government failed badly in allowing Uber to hit the streets without the checks and balances applying to the taxi industry. It was never going to end well.
