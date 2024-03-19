Kids' show Fizzy and Suds brings Zig Zag to life on ABC

Splashing onto TV screens with bubbling enthusiasm, the newly released Cool Stuff with Fizzy and Suds is a project close to home for director Genevieve Clay-Smith - as a Blue Mountains resident and as a mother.
The show, released on ABC iView on March 11 and currently airing on ABC Kids, features many iconic Blue Mountains businesses, landmarks, and people.
So as a Wentworth Falls resident, Ms Clay-Smith was essentially filming a show for the world from her own doorstep.
"I think half the Blue Mountains is in it," she said while listing the many places and people involved.
"We had so much incredible Blue Mountains talent. We've got Jerrah Patston who composed the theme tune, Kent Marcus as a cinematographer, and so many Blue Mountains people [in the show]."
The show follows two animated bubbles - Fizzy and Suds - as they learn about new things and how they work.
Each episode follows a different topic, packed into a lean 11 minutes, in a series appealing to the intense but ever-changing interests of curious children.
Across the 26 episodes, several episode topics are explored through businesses in the Mountains. The "Ballet" episode is shot in Katoomba studio Ballet Art, and "Pizza" features a first-hand look at the cooking process at Lawson's Napoli Corner.
Renowned landmarks feature as well, with the "Trains" episode shot almost entirely on the Zig Zag Railway in Clarence.
Ms Clay-Smith is an accomplished director and writer, with extensive credits working in television and a position as Chairman of local film organisation Mountain of Youth.
But beyond her career she's also a mother to two young children, and she said that was the real test when Fizzy and Suds hit the screen.
"I'm getting a lot of my friends texting me with shots of them watching the show, their kids really engaged, and that's been really encouraging and beautiful," she told the Gazette.
"But the big test was when my children sat down to see a full episode on iView. And you know, it's competing against Octonauts and Bluey... and they've been asking for Fizzy and Suds, so I am thrilled."
The show was also recently nominated as a finalist in the Up to 6 Years Non-Fiction Category of Prixe Jeunesse, an international festival celebrating innovation in kids' TV.
Ms Clay-Smith thanked the talented team she worked with for bringing it to life.
Cool Stuff with Fizzy and Suds is now available on ABC Kids and ABC iView. Visit: https://iview.abc.net.au/show/fizzy-and-suds
