'A beautiful venue': The Continental is a breath of fresh air for Wallerawang

It's beginning of a new era for a once popular hotel in Wallerawang- which has been given a new lease on life as an event and functions centre known as the Continental.
Todd Graham and his daughter Charlotte moved to the region hoping to breathe its fresh air as they bring fresh ideas to the small town.
Mr Graham said he has long wanted to return to a country atmosphere similar to the one in which he had grown up in.
"Everyone thinks we're Sydney people. And we have up until recently lived in Sydney," Mr Graham said.
"But I'm from the country. I grew up on a hand milking dairy farm, and dirt poor. So I'm not from Silver Spoon."
Mr and Ms Graham had been searching for a venue in the region for five years when the site of the once Royal Hotel, known affectionately as 'The top pub' became available.
"It was a big, beautiful venue. It's a 400 person capacity in site. It's large," Mr Graham said.
"If you added the big garden, we have close to 700-800 capacity."
Mr Graham said the venue has a world full of possibilities, despite the fact it no longer operates as a pub.
"We wanted a venue that was big enough to have not just bands, but artistry as far as performers who put plays on or anything that the locals would make the locals say "wow, I can't believe that happened here," He said.
"It's not just the wow factor. It's bringing events or functions that you normally would have to travel to a major city for."
The Continental held its grand opening event on Saturday, March 2 which featured local band The Dave Webb project and Sydney grunge band Kontrasto.
" Krontrasto are a Sydney act that are massive. Their target audience is 25 to 45 year olds," Mr Graham said.
"They do original material, but still do Nirvana covers or Rage Against the Machine covers brilliantly."
Mr and Ms Graham are hoping the Continental will be a hub of events for locals to enjoy- including their monthly family markets which commence on April 14 at 2pm.
"At a family market, there needs to be something for the kids to do. We've got face painting, we've got hair braiding, like as if you've been to Bali," Mr Graham said.
"There will be toys, women's clothing. jewellery and plenty of things for the guys."
The Safe and Sound dating club has been a source of intrigue for the region's singles with an opportunity to meet people of a similar age face-to-face.
"We're going to have dancing like the old days, and you don't have to become boyfriend and girlfriend, you can just have a really nice night," Mr Graham said.
"Safe and sound is safe, because we do proper checks on people who register."
Mr Graham said family movie nights and Mum's and bubs groups are just some of the ideas Ms Graham and himself have for the centre.
"We want to put on movie night where you can bring the whole family to watch a recent movie, relaxed as if you're in gold class," He said.
"You can get food and assorted drinks for the whole family. All of that right here in the Continental."
Mr Graham said that he and Ms Graham hope to build the Continental to be a much loved and respected local business.
"We understand that we have to do that. And it's going take years," He said.
" We're well aware of that, but we're not going anywhere. We're here forever."
