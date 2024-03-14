'A fresh start': Indigenous health service renamed in Wiradjuri language

The Building Strong Foundations (BSF) service in Lithgow has changed its name to honour the Wiradjuri roots of the region.
Following community feedback, the name was changed to 'Walanbang gabingidyal'- Which means 'very strong beginning,' in Wiradjuri language.
According to a statement from Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District (NBMLHD), A successful partnership with the community led to a fresh start for the family health service.
Walanbang Gabingidyal offers free health care for indigenous 0-5 year olds and provides support for parents and carers, health monitoring and education and culturally appropriate community development activities.
Wiradjuri woman and local Aboriginal Health Worker, Annette Campbell said changing the name highlights the services commitment to inclusivity.
"As an Aboriginal Health Worker I've been able to include my culture - Wiradjuri culture - into the services we offer, making sure they're culturally safe and appropriate," Ms Campbell said.
"I'm here to support families in whatever ways they need to help get their kids school ready."
Referrals to Walanbang Gabingidyal can be made through the Central Intake Service (1800 222 608) and for more information call the Lithgow Community Health Centre on (02) 6350 2750.
