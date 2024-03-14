The Saint: Pull the plug on public obscenity

OFFENSIVE messages on clothing and motor vehicles have been around for decades with moronic and juvenile types thinking it funny to offend.
It's always been the sort of thing we could do without in public places but it's been reluctantly tolerated.
But the whole thing is getting out of hand and it takes a particular type of moron to get about with the stuff being paraded now - language that could you get arrested in the street.
Four letter words writ large and unmissable are more and more on display and one gaining a bit of traction lately on 4WD vehicles, a word play on Northern Territory tourism, has parents rushing their children in another direction.
It's surely time that something was done about this rubbish before society goes further down the gurgler. Offensive language by any definition is still offensive and a criminal offence if anyone cares to enforce it.
Shopkeepers, clubs and pubs can do their bit by banning offensive clothing and store management needs to read the riot act to purveyors of bogan artefacts who all too often have no hesitation in displaying deeply offensive merchandise in full view of kids who like to hang around shopping malls.
If footy players cop heavy penalties for often innocuous taunts in the heat of battle then surely standards need to be applied to the dopes who think it clever to shock with X Rated stupidity.
Police have the power to finally get on the front foot. If they don't then get Paul Toole to beef up the legislation..
STREET art, just like silo art, is getting bigger than The Archibald with talent for all to see at the Portland Foundations (and around town with the Wallnuts), in Wang (The Coo-ees) and on public toilets and odd locations here and there.
In Lithgow it all started years ago with the Eskbank Street bridge but has been slow to gain momentum until now. So we've been watching with interest the progress on a super size mural taking shape on a wall at the Workies where there's as much equipment as a small construction site and well planned attention to details.
Council has indicated more murals in the pipeline and Mayor Maree has revived her wish for something eye catching on the Coates Avenue viaduct, the entrance to our major sporting facilities. We hope it actually happens this time.
AT last week's Portland Art Show it wasn't just the talents of the artists being applauded but the cooking skills of the CWA girls who did the catering. Their home cooked delights had the column thinking the famous, but sadly demised Allans Cakes had been born again. Next time the gals have a cake stall cancel all other plans and don't miss it.
WHATEVER happened to the good old days when Sunday highway gridlock only extended from Mt Boyce to Blackheath? With the roadworks at Medlow Bath the frustrationnow extends way past the Hydro Majestic.
Can't wait for Easter. It's no exaggeration to suspect the conga line will be back to Bowenfels. It already snakes through Hartley on holiday weekends.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.