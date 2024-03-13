Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Community

Have your say on proposed new Mt Piper to Wallerawang transmission line

By Staff Reporters
March 13 2024 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Piper Power station. File picture.
Mount Piper Power station. File picture.

Transgrid are calling on members of the community to have their say on the proposed Mount Piper to Wallerawang Transmission Line project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.