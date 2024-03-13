Have your say on proposed new Mt Piper to Wallerawang transmission line

Transgrid are calling on members of the community to have their say on the proposed Mount Piper to Wallerawang Transmission Line project.
The company is seeking the community's feedback about their preferred route for the project through information sessions held at the Lithgow Show on March 15 from 2-4pm and Wallerawang Library on March 16 from 10am-12pm.
According to a statement from Transgrid, the new transmission line is critical for the delivery of clean, cheaper and more reliable electricity from the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone.
Acting Executive General Manager of Delivery Jennifer Hughes said the project will strengthen and reinforce the grid in the State's Central Tablelands.
"Following extensive consultation, we identified a preferred route with the lowest possible impact on landowners and the environment, utilising an existing transmission line corridor that is in close proximity to the shared boundary between the Springvale Coal Services facility and the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area," Ms Hughes said.
"Landowners and members of the community are playing an important role in the planning of this critical project to support our clean energy future.
"We encourage everyone to attend an information session to ask questions of the team and share their views and local knowledge to help us shape the best possible solution."
To register to take part in the information sessions, email community@transgrid.com.au or call 1800 222 537.
More information about the project is available through the website.
