Council

'I want the best for Lithgow': Col O'Connor joins General Manager job panel

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
March 12 2024 - 11:26am
Councillor Col O'Connor will join Mayor Maree Statham and Deputy Mayor Darryl Goodwin on the interview panel for selection of the new General Manager after a heated extraordinary meeting of Lithgow City Council.

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

