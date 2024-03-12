'I want the best for Lithgow': Col O'Connor joins General Manager job panel

Councillor Col O'Connor will join Mayor Maree Statham and Deputy Mayor Darryl Goodwin on the interview panel for selection of the new General Manager after a heated extraordinary meeting of Lithgow City Council.
The meeting held on Monday, March 11 was held to determine the recruitment agency to source candidates for the General Manager position, select a third Councillor to join the interview panel and change ongoing ordinary meeting times from 7pm to 6pm.
Tensions from previous meetings were on display at the time of selection for a third panel member.
The original motion didn't state a name for the third Councillor - which led to Councillor Steven Ring moving an amendment to appoint Councillor Eric Mahony as the third panel member.
Councillor Mahony would eventually withdraw from consideration after a debate surrounding the nature of the recommendation ensued.
Councillor Stuart McGhie nominated Councillor O'Connor, which was seconded by Councillor Alumenda Bryce.
"Col O'Connor is a fantastic judge of character, very well known in the area and certainly very keen to see someone selected of a certain ilk and I believe he'd be very appropriate," Cr McGhie said.
"Councillor O'Connor has a huge amount of experience in hiring people and I think that will be invaluable in this panel," Cr Bryce said.
Councillor O'Connor said his experience makes him the ideal person for the interview panel.
"I've been dealing with councils for nearly 40 years here and I have a good idea of what's going to be good and bad in a General Manager," he said.
"I want to see the best come to Lithgow."
Councillor O'Connor was determined the third person on the panel with a 5-4 vote in his favour.
Councillors McGhie, O'Connor, Goodwin, Bryce and Statham voted in favour of the recommendation.
Councillors Mahony, Lesslie, Ring and Coleman voted against the recommendation.
The Council determined that McArthur would be the responsible recruitment agency for General Manager position applicants.
All future ordinary meetings of Lithgow City Council will begin at 6pm following a vote 5-4 to change the time.
