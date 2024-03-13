Does your dog have what it takes to compete at the Lithgow Show?

Your four-legged family member will have an opportunity to attend the Lithgow Show for the first time with the Show Society hosting its inaugural Dog competition.
The competition will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 11am and includes six classes for you to enter your dog in for $2 per category.
The six classes are: Fancy dress (Dog and handler), Cutest Puppy (1 year and under), Old Timer (8 years and older), Dog and Owner look alike, Best trick and Happiest and Waggiest Tail.
Show Society member Emily Waru said her love of dogs inspired the idea of the competition.
"I'm selfish and I like dogs. I wanted dogs to be at the show, so I put it to the committee," Ms Waru said.
"Then it just happened and was thrown all together in about five minutes."
Ms Waru said the classes came from research into other shows and what they offered.
"We wanted something in line with the show society and Agricultural Shows Australia (ASA) and we wanted to make sure they were still on brand," she said.
Ms Waru said she hopes the competition will encourage the community to attend the show and bring their dogs to enjoy the day out.
"People can showcase their dogs and they are more inclined to come to the show if they can bring their pet and their pet wins a prize."
Local businesses All Six Dogs, Trinity Park Western Horses and Pinky Paws premium treats will be sponsoring the event.
